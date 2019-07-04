Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) EPS Estimated At $-0.19; Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 211.76% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 281,833 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 77.45% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy in Final Stages of CEO Search Process; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 27/03/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Jeff Park Resigns Voluntarily as Interim CEO; 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – Rockwell Medical, Inc. Appoints Two Independent and Experienced Life Sciences Executives to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.: Brian Griffin Appointed CEO, Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.58 million. The firm uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 66,565 shares traded. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has declined 84.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLS News: 01/05/2018 – Regulus Cyber Wins AUVSI XCELLENCE Award; 07/03/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics 4Q Loss $14.4M; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics: Initial Safety and Pharmacokinetic Results From Single Ascending Dose Study Support Advancement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regulus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLS); 10/05/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 17/04/2018 – Kathryn J. Collier Joins Regulus Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Cyber Raises $6.3M to Ensure Security & Mission Reliability for Autonomous Cars & Trucks, Robots, and Drones; 13/04/2018 – Regulus Steps to North and Intercepts 258 Metres With 0.43% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 4.62 g/t Ag (0.68% Cueq) at AntaKori, Peru; 13/04/2018 – Regulus Steps to North and lntercepts 258 Metres With 0.43% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 4.62 g/t Ag (0.68% Cueq) at AntaKori, Peru; 07/03/2018 – REGULUS THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 24,844 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 88,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 2.25 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 50,455 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 654,240 shares. 49,600 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Raymond James And Associates reported 29,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 21,200 shares. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mngmt Ab owns 1.20M shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. 34,000 were reported by Fcg Advsrs Llc. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank accumulated 56,168 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 18,178 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 20,385 shares.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $448.28 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

