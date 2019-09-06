Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (DPLO) and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Contrasting side by side

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 6 0.09 N/A -4.26 0.00 Evoke Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -19.3% Evoke Pharma Inc. 0.00% -169% -127.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.05 beta indicates that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Evoke Pharma Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Evoke Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Evoke Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0 6 0 2.00 Evoke Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has an average price target of $6.58, and a 5.96% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 16.4% respectively. 1.5% are Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Evoke Pharma Inc. has 5.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -1.86% -11.58% -4.18% -60.79% -75.39% -60.85% Evoke Pharma Inc. -14.54% 55.12% 33.47% -65.45% -63.23% -60.71%

For the past year Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Evoke Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. beats Evoke Pharma Inc.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.