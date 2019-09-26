Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (DPLO) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Comparing side by side

Since Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 6 0.07 N/A -4.26 0.00 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 3.51 N/A 2.56 21.43

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -19.3% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 21.4% 14.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.05 beta indicates that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. is 5.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 1 3 0 2.75 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.67% and an $5.88 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 97.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -1.86% -11.58% -4.18% -60.79% -75.39% -60.85% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.69% -3.16% 10.58% 31.56% -30.44% 36.16%

For the past year Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. had bearish trend while Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.