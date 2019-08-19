Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Position Held by S&T Bank; Speece Thorson Capital Group Raised Its Wabtec (WAB) Position by $1.44 Million as Market Value Rose

S&T Bank increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 105,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% . The institutional investor held 551,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 446,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.75M market cap company. The stock increased 7.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 1.12M shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin As Chief Executive Officer And Chairman Of The Board; 30/04/2018 – Diplomat Launches CastiaRx, Industry-Leading Specialty Benefit Manager; 27/03/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 Rev Guidance for Anticipated Transition to Account for Rev in PBM Segment on Gross Basis; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 08/03/2018 – DANCE BIOPHARM ELECTS BENJAMIN WOLIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Park Will Remain Director; 15/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.: Brian Griffin Appointed CEO, Chairman of the Board

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 19,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 74,265 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 54,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.1. About 2.36 million shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DPLO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 41,354 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 22,901 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 199,869 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Telemus Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,231 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 1,679 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 654,240 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 34,000 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 19,426 shares. 86,400 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 3,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 29,159 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 124,784 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5,912 shares to 138,504 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 31,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,523 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 8.79 million shares. Amg Tru National Bank & Trust owns 4,978 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated holds 78 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. Beddow Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 10,895 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 13,815 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Field & Main Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 37 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Com invested in 0.15% or 9,052 shares. Bollard Grp Lc owns 136 shares. American National Insur Tx owns 4,188 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pzena Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.37% or 919,252 shares. Moreover, Loeb Prns has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. Another trade for 16.97 million shares valued at $1.19 billion was made by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 40,731 shares to 279,386 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,292 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southn Corp (NYSE:NSC).

