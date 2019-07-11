Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Holding Raised by Engineers Gate Manager Lp; Polar Securities Has Upped Facebook (FB) Holding by $4.48 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 163.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 123,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,869 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 75,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 664,110 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 77.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 EPS 6c-EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 Rev Guidance for Anticipated Transition to Account for Rev in PBM Segment on Gross Basis; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy in Final Stages of CEO Search Process; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $5.5 BLN AND $5.9 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Chain Drug Rvw: Diplomat Pharmacy names Griffin CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – EXPECTS TO NAME DIPLOMAT’S NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – REITERATE 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.84M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $202.07. About 5.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either CTO Mike Schroepfer or CPO Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS POLITICAL ADS WILL BE STORED IN AN ARCHIVE FOR 7 YEARS, AND WILL INCLUDE GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT SPENT AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s New Download Tool: Better, But Still Incomplete; 16/05/2018 – EP President Antonio Tajani: Facebook’s Zuckerberg Accepted European Parliament Invitation to Come to Brussels; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: JEFF ZIENTS JOINS FACEBOOK BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s high-profile head of security Alex Stamos is said to be leaving in August after clashing with other execs over Russia; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Tech Giants Whipsaw the Market — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians: Most Facebook users have likely had their public profiles “scraped” by marketers. And Asia is Facebook’s largest market, with 828 million users; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 70,612 shares to 507,501 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 59,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,300 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,900 shares. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 50,956 shares to 52,692 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 64,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,994 shares, and cut its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL).