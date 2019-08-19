Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Holder Capital International Investors Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined; As Brunswick (BC) Market Valuation Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Lowered Holding by $362,550

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 51.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 3.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% . The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04 million, down from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $424.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 235,094 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY EXPECTS TO NAME NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy in Final Stages of CEO Search Process; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Jeff Park Resigns Voluntarily as Interim CEO; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $1,342 MLN, COMPARED TO $1,079 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Chain Drug Rvw: Diplomat Pharmacy names Griffin CEO; 13/03/2018 – Rockwell Medical, Inc. Appoints Two Independent and Experienced Life Sciences Executives to Board of Directors

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 44,141 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 51,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 136,877 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brunswick (BC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brunswick Positions Marine Organization to Drive Efficiency and Reduce Cost – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick Names Loube Vice President – Tax NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26,176 shares to 183,845 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 24,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 15,332 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 1.34 million shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Schroder Mngmt Gru, a Maine-based fund reported 1.95M shares. 8,734 are owned by Somerset Tru. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 71,895 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.05M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 216,051 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 11,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 386,226 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Mngmt Limited Co has 0.35% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.06% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 23,300 shares. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Impala Asset has 1.32M shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 21,822 shares.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.72M for 11.26 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 2.95M shares to 13.38M shares, valued at $1.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 376,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Deere And Co (NYSE:DE).