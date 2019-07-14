Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) is a company in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Diodes Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.53% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Diodes Incorporated has 3.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Diodes Incorporated and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes Incorporated 0.00% 12.70% 7.80% Industry Average 35.09% 11.40% 7.85%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Diodes Incorporated and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes Incorporated N/A 36 15.70 Industry Average 468.93M 1.34B 31.03

Diodes Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Diodes Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 3.67 2.75

As a group, Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies have a potential upside of 58.19%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diodes Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diodes Incorporated -5.49% -4.29% -1.5% 7.09% 11.47% 14.2% Industry Average 1.88% 5.01% 9.47% 18.36% 17.73% 26.92%

For the past year Diodes Incorporated was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Diodes Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Diodes Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 2.88 Quick Ratio. Diodes Incorporated’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diodes Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that Diodes Incorporated is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Diodes Incorporated’s competitors have beta of 1.30 which is 30.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Diodes Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diodes Incorporated’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; standard linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including Hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metalÂ–oxideÂ–semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices, as well as ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products, as well as co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.