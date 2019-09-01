Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) and DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Comparing side by side

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) and DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes Incorporated 37 1.45 N/A 2.35 18.15 DSP Group Inc. 14 2.73 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diodes Incorporated and DSP Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes Incorporated 0.00% 12.7% 7.8% DSP Group Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Diodes Incorporated’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, DSP Group Inc. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diodes Incorporated. Its rival DSP Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 2.9 respectively. DSP Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diodes Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Diodes Incorporated and DSP Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 DSP Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 50.48% for Diodes Incorporated with average price target of $55. Competitively DSP Group Inc. has an average price target of $15, with potential upside of 8.38%. Based on the data shown earlier, Diodes Incorporated is looking more favorable than DSP Group Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diodes Incorporated and DSP Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 73% respectively. 4.6% are Diodes Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of DSP Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diodes Incorporated 0% 15.95% 17.03% 30.51% 15.64% 32.05% DSP Group Inc. 0.75% 13.92% 12.65% 29.48% 31.59% 43.93%

For the past year Diodes Incorporated has weaker performance than DSP Group Inc.

Summary

Diodes Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors DSP Group Inc.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; standard linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including Hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metalÂ–oxideÂ–semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices, as well as ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products, as well as co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and Mobile. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.