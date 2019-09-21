Diodes (DIOD) Stock Price Rose While Bowling Portfolio Management Lowered Its Position by $392,724; Gray Television (GTN) Shares Declined While Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 10,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 44,489 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, down from 55,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 398,448 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 188.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 147,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 911,700 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.68 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $39.78M for 12.78 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. $111,525 worth of stock was bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought 1,800 shares worth $26,568.

