Diodes (DIOD) Stake Held by Algert Global Llc; Otter Tail (OTTR) Holder Icon Advisers Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 46.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 28,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The hedge fund held 88,799 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 60,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 168,321 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 23,100 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 53,626 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 30/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 2,250 shares to 15,250 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bancorp owns 10,658 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 34,759 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 299,267 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 10,442 shares. 319 were reported by Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Citadel Advisors Limited Co has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 30,660 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 401,141 shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated has 17,711 shares. Aqr Capital Management accumulated 14,217 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 679,194 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR).

More notable recent Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on February 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Otter Tail Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:OTTR – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Did Otter Tail Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTTR) 11% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Otter Tail Corporation held its 109th Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold DIOD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.30 million shares or 0.12% more from 40.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.86% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 31,227 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 15,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 855 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 8,258 shares in its portfolio. 7,531 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated LP holds 14,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 94,718 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Argent Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Moreover, Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 1,195 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 798,118 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 21,767 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).