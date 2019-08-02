Diodes (DIOD) Reaches $39.76 After 3.00% Down Move; Consolidated Edison Has 1.31 Sentiment

The stock of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 191,192 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40CThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.01B company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $38.57 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DIOD worth $60.36M less.

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 305 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 233 reduced and sold equity positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 185.66 million shares, down from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Consolidated Edison Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 196 Increased: 217 New Position: 88.

The stock increased 1.36% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 666,130 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has risen 8.70% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,083 activity.

Tobam holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. for 998,276 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 91,938 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 2.93% invested in the company for 313,675 shares. The California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 2.24% in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,901 shares.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.49 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 20.71 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.74 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $540,500 were sold by CHEN C H on Tuesday, February 5. LU KEH SHEW sold $1.51 million worth of stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 17.37 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $37.95M for 13.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.