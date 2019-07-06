Diodes (DIOD) Position Held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Continues to Hold Holding in Wesco Intl (WCC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 475.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 216,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, up from 45,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 251,642 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 81,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 365,985 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40M, up from 284,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.39. About 269,218 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.74 million activity. CHEN C H had sold 20,000 shares worth $755,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Bowling Lc stated it has 0.31% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). James Research holds 0.05% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) or 22,570 shares. Twin Tree Lp accumulated 0% or 223 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 24,258 shares. The Australia-based Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 24,781 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com accumulated 42,157 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 324,063 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 7,457 shares. Blackrock stated it has 6.50 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer stated it has 42,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 1,923 shares.

More notable recent Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Losing Appetite for FAANG? 5 Promising Tech Stocks – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diodes, Enviva, Intuit, Facebook and Cisco highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 7/1/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Gain From a US-China Trade Deal – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diodes Incorporated to Acquire Texas Instruments’ Greenock, Scotland Wafer Fabrication Facility and Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 18,600 shares to 82,393 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,312 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 13,600 shares to 46,411 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 150,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,900 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 46,558 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus owns 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 10,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 107,503 shares in its portfolio. Bbt Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 55,175 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.13% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 188,000 shares. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 11,219 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 115,677 shares. Dean Invest Associate Limited Co holds 0.81% or 105,025 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 95,051 shares. 24,380 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Company. Northern Trust reported 332,200 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Llc owns 184,585 shares.