Diodes (DIOD) Market Valuation Declined While Icon Advisers Trimmed Its Stake by $510,000; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Upped Position by $1.94 Million

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,813 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 54,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Diodes Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 511,841 shares traded or 36.96% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 339.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 34,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 10,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 7.84 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 05/03/2018 U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –4th Update; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm chief says 5G will put China telecoms groups on top

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27,127 shares to 32,327 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,900 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $37.97 million for 12.31 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

