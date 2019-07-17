Diodes (DIOD) Holder Ameriprise Financial Increased Stake; As Stoneridge (SRI) Share Value Rose, Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 372,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 232,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 605,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 258,241 shares traded or 9.20% up from the average. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 36,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 586,043 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 549,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 511,841 shares traded or 36.96% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 777,033 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $362.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 135,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,286 shares, and cut its stake in American Equity Invt Life Hl (NYSE:AEL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.74 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider LU KEH SHEW sold $1.51M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 516,483 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 61,525 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc owns 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 8,745 shares. 43,552 were accumulated by Globeflex Lp. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,154 shares. Principal holds 0.01% or 336,974 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 102,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest stated it has 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 241,000 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 82,913 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech Inc invested 0.02% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). 668 were reported by Loomis Sayles Co L P. Advsr Asset Management Inc accumulated 1,731 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 13,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 2,900 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Teton Inc holds 228,498 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 7,919 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 14,551 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 24,292 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 232,630 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 7,440 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Citigroup reported 17,025 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Lc Delaware holds 0% or 1,611 shares. New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.06% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp owns 137,752 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Private Management Ltd Liability Corp has 2.09% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 478,625 shares.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares to 620,714 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 52.73% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SRI’s profit will be $7.46 million for 30.57 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.91% negative EPS growth.