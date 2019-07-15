Diodes (DIOD) EPS Estimated At $0.75; GUNMA BANK LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (GMBKF) Shorts Decreased By 58.15%

Analysts expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report $0.75 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 29.31% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. DIOD’s profit would be $37.96 million giving it 12.26 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Diodes Incorporated’s analysts see 8.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 296,689 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal

GUNMA BANK LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:GMBKF) had a decrease of 58.15% in short interest. GMBKF’s SI was 20,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 58.15% from 49,700 shares previously. It closed at $3.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The Gunma Bank, Ltd. provides various banking and financial services primarily in Japan. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The firm is involved in the fund management activities comprising investment in securities and funding in the call market; and accepting deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as the provision of loans. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the provision of securities investment, leasing, derivative transaction, proprietary derivative trading, and credit card services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Diodes Incorporated shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 2,018 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Company has 2.35 million shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Sei invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 298,356 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0.01% or 190,575 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 9,327 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 0.13% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) or 19 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And stated it has 75 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 182 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.74 million activity. The insider CHEN C H sold 20,000 shares worth $755,000. LU KEH SHEW had sold 75,471 shares worth $2.93M.