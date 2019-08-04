Diodes Com (DIOD) Stock Price Rose While Sg Americas Securities Has Lifted by $379,372 Its Holding; Kestrel Investment Management Has Upped Position in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) as Stock Price Declined

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 232,145 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Diodes Inc Com (DIOD) by 216.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 11,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 16,316 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 5,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Diodes Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.41% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 550,587 shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Perkins Coie reported 0.01% stake. Tortoise Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 280,262 are owned by Heartland Advsrs. Dupont Capital Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 7,547 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 319,992 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.07% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 53,859 shares. Stelac Advisory Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 1.87 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moody National Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 183 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Legal & General Public Lc has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 135 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 55,616 shares. Intrepid Capital accumulated 166,937 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.08% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc has 8,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 25,200 shares. 71,209 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Alps Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). 43,210 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Tudor Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,718 shares. 1,731 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc. Fisher Asset Limited Co holds 0.01% or 241,000 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Millennium Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 293,215 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 19 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 938,052 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.68 million activity. Shares for $540,500 were sold by CHEN C H on Tuesday, February 5.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (NYSE:CS) by 631,449 shares to 268,623 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd Com (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,792 shares, and cut its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr Com (NYSE:PMT).