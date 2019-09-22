Ding Gu an Insider in DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW), Obtained 40,000 Shares; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Upped By $3.14 Million Its Intel (INTC) Holding

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 35.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp acquired 66,800 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 256,403 shares with $12.28M value, up from 189,603 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $224.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,569 are held by Gsa Capital Llp. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oakworth accumulated 40,458 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2.45% or 129,997 shares. 28.13M are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.56% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). River Road Asset Limited Liability Co reported 481,700 shares. 104,961 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Telemus Ltd Llc reported 68,057 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.58% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1.49% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ar Asset Mngmt reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New York-based Independent Investors Incorporated has invested 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 9.40% above currents $50.72 stock price. Intel had 24 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight” rating.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 53,100 shares to 204,946 valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Israel Chemicals Ltd stake by 275,483 shares and now owns 318,545 shares. Qudian Inc was reduced too.

The stock decreased 6.01% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 178,227 shares traded. DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) has declined 98.45% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DPW News: 17/05/2018 – DPW Holdings to Host Investor Call & Webcast May 21, 2018; 24/05/2018 – DPW Partners With Perennial Restauranteurs To Acquire I.AM Hospitality Group; 13/03/2018 – WSI INDUSTRIES HOLDER DPW BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.22%; 21/05/2018 – DPW Holdings Sees 2Q Gross Revenue $7M-$7.6M; 23/05/2018 – DPW’S COOLISYS TECHNOLOGIES COMPLETES ENERTEC SYSTEMS BUY; 25/04/2018 – DPW Holdings Receives Capital from Philou Ventures; 17/04/2018 – DPW Holdings Hosts Investor Webcast Today at 3:30 PM PDT; 17/04/2018 – DPW Holdings Issues Annual 10-K Report for FYE 2017; 24/05/2018 – DPW PARTNERS W/ PERENNIAL RESTAURANTEURS TO BUY I.AM; 23/03/2018 – DPW Holdings Unit Super Crypto Mining Enters Agreement for 25 Megawatts of Power for Mining Rig

Digital Power Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.12 million. The firm offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use.

Ding Gu, major shareholder of Dpw Holdings Inc, in an insider legal trading transaction paid for 40,000 shares whose value is estimated to be $110,850 at average stock price of $2.8. The deal was big and not likely to remain disregarded. Ding Gu at present has ownership of 19.16% of the Company’s market cap with ownership of 225,000 shares.

