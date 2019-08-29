Dineequity (DIN) Shares Declined While Adams Express Company Has Lowered Stake by $327,600; As First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Stock Declined, Jbf Capital Boosted Position by $706,800

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.18M market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 7,287 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Dineequity Inc. (DIN) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Dineequity Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 134,189 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applebee’s goes national with delivery – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), A Stock That Climbed 15% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dine Brands Global +2% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Rising Dollar Could Hurt This Global Restaurant Owner – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dine Brands Hopes This Dip Is Temporary – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26,600 shares to 134,400 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 65,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 3,890 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,195 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 27,049 shares. Park Circle holds 0.03% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,738 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 124,645 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 2,796 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Renaissance Ltd Llc owns 396,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 8,653 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 376,062 shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 14,547 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com owns 197,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0% or 15,126 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.02% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 25,659 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,110 activity.

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Internet Bancorp Announces New Series of $35 Million of Subordinated Notes – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Internet Bancorp To Acquire SBA Group For Business Loan Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “First Internet Bank Welcomes New Lender in Southwest Office – Business Wire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Internet Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bancorp Announces Issuance of $35 Million Subordinated Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.