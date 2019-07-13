Dineequity (DIN) Holder Adams Express Company Has Trimmed Position; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Share Value Rose, Terril Brothers Cut Its Holding

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Dineequity Inc. (DIN) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Dineequity Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $99.01. About 157,221 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 313,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 3.42 million shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22,394 shares to 326,953 shares, valued at $20.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New by 911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.49M for 9.15 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26,600 shares to 134,400 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 145,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).