Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Both Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. 88 2.09 N/A 5.17 17.12 Waitr Holdings Inc. 10 4.39 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dine Brands Global Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Waitr Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dine Brands Global Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16.1 and its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Waitr Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dine Brands Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dine Brands Global Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Waitr Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Dine Brands Global Inc. is $127.5, with potential upside of 28.77%. On the other hand, Waitr Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 116.31% and its average target price is $13. The information presented earlier suggests that Waitr Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Dine Brands Global Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Dine Brands Global Inc. shares and 40.2% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares. Dine Brands Global Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.3% of Waitr Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. 3.25% -1.02% 3.76% -5.17% 26.56% 31.53% Waitr Holdings Inc. -10.35% -26% -32.78% -24.84% -19.41% -27%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc. has 31.53% stronger performance while Waitr Holdings Inc. has -27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Dine Brands Global Inc. beats Waitr Holdings Inc.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.