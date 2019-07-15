Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Since Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. 88 2.08 N/A 5.17 17.12 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 73 5.01 N/A 2.77 26.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dine Brands Global Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dine Brands Global Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Dine Brands Global Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Dine Brands Global Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. In other hand, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has beta of 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dine Brands Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dine Brands Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dine Brands Global Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Dine Brands Global Inc.’s upside potential is 29.30% at a $127.5 average price target. Competitively Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has an average price target of $87, with potential upside of 7.17%. Based on the data shown earlier, Dine Brands Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Dine Brands Global Inc. shares and 93.8% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Dine Brands Global Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. 3.25% -1.02% 3.76% -5.17% 26.56% 31.53% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.95% -2.37% 7.57% -0.04% 14.41% 16.16%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc. was more bullish than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Dine Brands Global Inc. beats Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.