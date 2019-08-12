Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A)

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. 90 1.57 N/A 5.17 15.87 Biglari Holdings Inc. 625 0.43 N/A 89.51 5.11

In table 1 we can see Dine Brands Global Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Biglari Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Dine Brands Global Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Dine Brands Global Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Biglari Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Dine Brands Global Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dine Brands Global Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Dine Brands Global Inc. is $120, with potential upside of 50.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% are Dine Brands Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. -10.83% -13.95% -3.18% 7.04% 14.71% 21.9% Biglari Holdings Inc. -7.77% -13.86% -37.99% -25.08% -53.07% -22.24%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc. has 21.9% stronger performance while Biglari Holdings Inc. has -22.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Dine Brands Global Inc. beats Biglari Holdings Inc.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.