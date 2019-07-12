Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) EPS Estimated At $1.88; Wesco Distribution (WCC) Sentiment Is 1.45

Wesco Distribution Inc (WCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 113 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 78 trimmed and sold stakes in Wesco Distribution Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 42.72 million shares, up from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wesco Distribution Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 54 Increased: 81 New Position: 32.

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report $1.88 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.85 EPS change or 82.52% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. DIN’s profit would be $32.97 million giving it 13.04 P/E if the $1.88 EPS is correct. After having $1.90 EPS previously, Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s analysts see -1.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 21,990 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 7 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) rating on Thursday, February 21. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 18.99 P/E ratio. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communication maintenance, repair, and operating products; and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. The firm offers general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, tapes, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies. It has a 10.33 P/E ratio. It also provides wires, cables, raceways, and metallic and non-metallic conduits; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.60M for 8.66 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.04% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 34,997 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Blue Harbour Group L.P. holds 12.39% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. for 3.99 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 52,500 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 2% invested in the company for 102,723 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Investment Management Llc has invested 1.88% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 20,235 shares.

