Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) and The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. 89 1.91 N/A 5.17 17.12 The Habit Restaurants Inc. 11 0.61 N/A 0.09 132.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dine Brands Global Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc. The Habit Restaurants Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Dine Brands Global Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Dine Brands Global Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dine Brands Global Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Dine Brands Global Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dine Brands Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, The Habit Restaurants Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Dine Brands Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dine Brands Global Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Dine Brands Global Inc. has a consensus target price of $127.5, and a 40.90% upside potential. The Habit Restaurants Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.4 consensus target price and a 67.52% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Habit Restaurants Inc. seems more appealing than Dine Brands Global Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dine Brands Global Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.3%. About 1.2% of Dine Brands Global Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. 3.25% -1.02% 3.76% -5.17% 26.56% 31.53% The Habit Restaurants Inc. -1.89% 15.36% 11.54% -16.81% 43.33% 18.76%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc. was more bullish than The Habit Restaurants Inc.

Summary

Dine Brands Global Inc. beats The Habit Restaurants Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.