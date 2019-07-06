Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Comparison side by side

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. 87 2.13 N/A 5.17 17.12 J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 10 0.64 N/A 0.45 23.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dine Brands Global Inc. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Dine Brands Global Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Dine Brands Global Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Dine Brands Global Inc. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Dine Brands Global Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dine Brands Global Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Dine Brands Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dine Brands Global Inc. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.33% for Dine Brands Global Inc. with average target price of $127.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dine Brands Global Inc. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.8%. 1.2% are Dine Brands Global Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.73% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. 3.25% -1.02% 3.76% -5.17% 26.56% 31.53% J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -1.03% -3.37% 10.88% 8.16% -10.55% 28.8%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc. has stronger performance than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Summary

Dine Brands Global Inc. beats J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.