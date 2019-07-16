Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) Analysts See $1.88 EPS; NextEra Energy Partners Has 0.96 Sentiment

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 70 funds increased and opened new positions, while 73 trimmed and sold equity positions in NextEra Energy Partners. The funds in our database now hold: 45.42 million shares, up from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding NextEra Energy Partners in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 50 Increased: 45 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report $1.88 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.85 EPS change or 82.52% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. DIN’s profit would be $32.96 million giving it 13.21 P/E if the $1.88 EPS is correct. After having $1.90 EPS previously, Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s analysts see -1.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $99.31. About 253,690 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 70.63% or $1.01 from last year’s $1.43 per share. NEP’s profit will be $23.58M for 29.85 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc. holds 10.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP for 120,283 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 1.32 million shares or 6.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. has 6.2% invested in the company for 149,920 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 4.37% in the stock. Energy Income Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.40 million shares.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 93,870 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 29/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PCL – APPOINTS SOMCHAI VANICHSENEE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to Sell Six Generation Facilities in Ontario; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It has a 39.09 P/E ratio. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 7 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of DIN in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Friday, February 22 report.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 19.22 P/E ratio. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.