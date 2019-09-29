Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) Analysts See $1.52 EPS; Van Berkom & Associates Lifted By $330,862 Its 21 Vianet Group (VNET) Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased 21 Vianet Group Inc (VNET) stake by 29.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc acquired 47,266 shares as 21 Vianet Group Inc (VNET)’s stock declined 4.91%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 205,959 shares with $1.60M value, up from 158,693 last quarter. 21 Vianet Group Inc now has $1.69B valuation. The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 278,253 shares traded or 58.94% up from the average. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report $1.52 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.65% from last quarter’s $1.53 EPS. DIN’s profit would be $26.11M giving it 12.07 P/E if the $1.52 EPS is correct. After having $1.71 EPS previously, Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 215,529 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MKM Partners picks through restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), A Stock That Climbed 15% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Applebee’s® Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with a Juicy Deal – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “See Ya’ll Later! Applebee’s® $1 ADIOS is Here – StreetInsider.com” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DineEquity has $12000 highest and $9000 lowest target. $105’s average target is 43.05% above currents $73.4 stock price. DineEquity had 7 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold Dine Brands Global, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 2.28% more from 17.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proffitt Goodson stated it has 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp owns 527,643 shares. Sei holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 105,868 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 65,624 shares. 615 are held by Tower Cap Limited (Trc). Nomura Holdg owns 2,598 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,140 were reported by Everence Capital. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl holds 45,360 shares. 1.22M were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. 269 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Texas-based Smith Asset Gru L P has invested 0.04% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 377,428 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 108,332 shares.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 12.97 P/E ratio. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) stake by 21,771 shares to 4.15M valued at $96.48 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Acushnet Holdings Corp stake by 13,523 shares and now owns 3.17 million shares. Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) was reduced too.