Dine Brands Global (DIN) to pay $0.69 on Oct 4, 2019; Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH) Sentiment Is 1.11

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc (PBH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 99 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 89 sold and reduced positions in Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. The funds in our database reported: 62.91 million shares, down from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Prestige Brands Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 65 Increased: 70 New Position: 29.

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) is expected to pay $0.69 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:DIN) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.69 dividend. Dine Brands Global Inc’s current price of $76.87 translates into 0.90% yield. Dine Brands Global Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.87. About 291,605 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for 198,850 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 151,300 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.7% invested in the company for 333,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,804 shares.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global Inc has $135 highest and $12000 lowest target. $120’s average target is 56.11% above currents $76.87 stock price. Dine Brands Global Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Maxim Group. The stock of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”.