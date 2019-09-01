Dine Brands Global (DIN) to pay $0.69 on Oct 4, 2019; Paccar (PCAR) Shorts Up By 3.88%

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) had an increase of 3.88% in short interest. PCAR’s SI was 9.88M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.88% from 9.51 million shares previously. With 1.49 million avg volume, 7 days are for Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s short sellers to cover PCAR’s short positions. The SI to Paccar Inc’s float is 2.9%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 1.22M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) is expected to pay $0.69 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:DIN) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.69 dividend. Dine Brands Global Inc’s current price of $70.55 translates into 0.98% yield. Dine Brands Global Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.05% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 466,163 shares traded or 30.18% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PACCAR Inc shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,599 are held by Element Capital Llc. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 5.38M shares. Fruth Invest Management invested in 0.15% or 5,300 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp has 9,980 shares. First Manhattan owns 124 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Incorporated Lc reported 369,690 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Fjarde Ap reported 162,560 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 99,918 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management reported 0.02% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 74,186 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Waverton Management Ltd holds 12,894 shares. Moreover, Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 312 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 8.80% above currents $65.56 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Loop Capital downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Friday, May 31 by Evercore.

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.71 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Dine Brands Global, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Eulav Asset reported 0.06% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% or 15,576 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) or 5,000 shares. Glenmede Comm Na owns 128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 5,106 shares. Proffitt Goodson reported 48 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc reported 32,157 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 8,653 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 2,702 shares. Pnc Fincl Services holds 0% or 12,795 shares. 5,907 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 10 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,631 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 12.47 P/E ratio. The firm owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.