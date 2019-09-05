Dine Brands Global (DIN) to pay $0.69 on Oct 4, 2019; GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD ORDINA (GNZUF) Sellers Increased By 7.3% Their Shorts

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) is expected to pay $0.69 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:DIN) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.69 dividend. Dine Brands Global Inc’s current price of $71.30 translates into 0.97% yield. Dine Brands Global Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 482,353 shares traded or 34.50% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance

GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) had an increase of 7.3% in short interest. GNZUF’s SI was 42.49M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.3% from 39.60M shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 28327 days are for GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)’s short sellers to cover GNZUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $0.89. About 200 shares traded. Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Geely Automobile Holdings: China’s Rising Star – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2018.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $13.62 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others. It has a 7.01 P/E ratio. It offers large to medium sized passenger vehicles, light and heavy trucks, construction vehicles, energy vehicles, and pickups; motorcycles comprising standard motorcycles, sport bikes, scooters, etc.; and auto-parts, including engines, gearboxes, car seats, HVAC systems, auto lamps, automation accessories, redirectors, shock absorbers, and accessories.

