Dine Brands Global (DIN) to pay $0.69 on Oct 4, 2019; Comscore (SCOR) SI Increased By 13.78%

Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) had an increase of 13.78% in short interest. SCOR’s SI was 1.59M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.78% from 1.40M shares previously. With 554,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s short sellers to cover SCOR’s short positions. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 828,396 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) is expected to pay $0.69 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:DIN) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.69 dividend. Dine Brands Global Inc's current price of $70.55 translates into 0.98% yield. Dine Brands Global Inc's dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.05% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 475,314 shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Dine Brands Global, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 128 shares stake. Sei Invs invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Proshare Advsr Llc holds 0% or 2,329 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 400 shares. Moody Bancorp Division has 45 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 8,777 shares. Citigroup stated it has 26,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mgmt reported 5,262 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Management has 0.24% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 108,518 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Prudential Fincl reported 110,117 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Numerixs holds 0.01% or 600 shares.

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 12.47 P/E ratio. The firm owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold comScore, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Limited Liability Company has 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 177 shares. Teton Advsr invested 0.4% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 0.03% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Citigroup Inc accumulated 46,257 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 1.19M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,014 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 30,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) or 10,800 shares. Oppenheimer has 15,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). State Street Corporation stated it has 83,300 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. comScore has $28 highest and $11 lowest target. $22’s average target is 1082.80% above currents $1.86 stock price. comScore had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold” on Monday, April 1. The stock of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement firm that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. The company has market cap of $119.32 million. The Company’s data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. It currently has negative earnings. The firm deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services , and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics.