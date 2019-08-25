Dine Brands Global (DIN) to pay $0.69 on Oct 4, 2019; Cango American Depositary Shares Each Repre (CANG) Shorts Raised By 4.23%

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) is expected to pay $0.69 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:DIN) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.69 dividend. Dine Brands Global Inc’s current price of $75.96 translates into 0.91% yield. Dine Brands Global Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 384,524 shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018

Cango Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:CANG) had an increase of 4.23% in short interest. CANG’s SI was 14,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.23% from 14,200 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Cango Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:CANG)’s short sellers to cover CANG’s short positions. The SI to Cango Inc American Depositary Shares Each Repre’s float is 0.02%. It closed at $5.47 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 13.42 P/E ratio. The firm owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

