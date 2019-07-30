Dine Brands Global (DIN) Shares Rose While Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Upped Stake; As Twitter (TWTR) Share Value Rose, Diam Company LTD Has Lifted Position by $8.05 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 1120.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 195,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41 million, up from 17,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 338,817 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 313.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 251,669 shares as the company's stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,964 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 8.62M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 65,757 shares to 60,659 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 16,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,078 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 325,509 shares to 135,286 shares, valued at $17.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 517,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,237 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).