Dine Brands Global (DIN) Shares Rose While Friess Associates Has Lifted Holding by $314,587; Apple (AAPL) Holder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Lifted Holding

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,443 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 41,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $97.43. About 178,028 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99M, up from 56,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $200.86. About 15.98M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 14,500 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 96,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,222 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested 0.05% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Renaissance Tech Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Eulav Asset has 15,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 53,325 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 27,049 shares. Quantbot Lp holds 0.11% or 13,074 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 1,702 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Pnc Services Gp holds 12,795 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% or 2,329 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Daiwa Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Dubuque National Bank reported 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Federated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 53,390 shares. Alps has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 7.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burgundy Asset Mngmt holds 2.48% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 9,965 shares. 236,500 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Cohen & Steers has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Terril Brothers owns 38,142 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability has 1.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bonness Inc has invested 1.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Lc holds 15,963 shares. Kwmg Limited Company invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alley reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 2.3% or 43.32 million shares in its portfolio. Dana Invest Advsrs invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 40,642 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Bouchey Gru has 1.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,033 shares to 12,667 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 53,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,507 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).