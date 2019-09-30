Dine Brands Global (DIN) Shareholder Stifel Financial Lifted Its Holding by $7.89 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Todd Asset Management Has Raised by $16.13 Million Its Position

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 2496.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 83,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 86,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22 million, up from 3,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 182,861 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 77,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 277,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.76M, up from 199,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $231.98. About 1.91 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Company reported 0.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Addison Capital holds 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,162 shares. Blue Chip Incorporated has 54,549 shares. Argent Capital Management Lc has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,501 shares. 1.96 million are held by State Bank Of Montreal Can. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Community Bancshares Na invested in 0.37% or 9,301 shares. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Limited Company Ca holds 2.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,900 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd owns 0.66% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 308,521 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability holds 2.44% or 30,851 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt owns 102,006 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mgmt reported 12,406 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc owns 5,322 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Moreover, Central Bancorporation And Trust Co has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc has 44,481 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tokyo Electron Ltd (TOELY) by 9,581 shares to 499,395 shares, valued at $17.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 69,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,331 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Holdings Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7,596 shares to 252,222 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 65,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

