Dine Brands Global (DIN) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Cut Its Position; Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holding by $2.79 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 35.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 7,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,074 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 20,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $97.42. About 239,217 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 61.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 33,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,276 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 55,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 459,846 shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on July, 10 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 7.91% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.39 per share. MSM’s profit will be $82.75M for 12.05 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.97% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redfin Corp by 48,318 shares to 71,728 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 40,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.64 million activity. $49,889 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares were sold by Bonomo Charles. Armstrong Steve sold $436,579 worth of stock. $96,973 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares were sold by KELLY DENIS F.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 42,212 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 12,264 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Leavell Inv Mgmt invested in 6,199 shares. Novare Management Lc accumulated 0.72% or 55,902 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Us Natl Bank De invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Price T Rowe Md owns 20,027 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Lc has 810,606 shares. Qv Invsts stated it has 5.07% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Captrust reported 1,286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 11,773 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 4.20 million shares. Envestnet Asset has 27,731 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 177,692 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bogle Inv Ltd Partnership De has 0.96% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 3,980 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 5,907 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 3,423 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 1,202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 6,018 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 170,822 shares. 4,397 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Dubuque Retail Bank reported 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Ancora Ltd Liability reported 124,645 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 2,796 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Element Mngmt Ltd owns 3,731 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tygh Management Inc owns 55,476 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.96M for 12.95 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by:

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) by 8,157 shares to 9,498 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) by 78,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI).