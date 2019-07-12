Dine Brands Global (DIN) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Harvest Management Has Cut Holding

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $98.67. About 24,816 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.37 million shares to 11.35 million shares, valued at $335.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 960,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.96M for 13.12 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 0.01% stake. Castleark Lc holds 0.37% or 107,159 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 27,035 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Us Bancorporation De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,202 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.02% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 832 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Limited Liability stated it has 0.47% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Tower Research Capital (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Moreover, Qs has 0.07% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). L & S Advsr Inc accumulated 13,438 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Citigroup holds 26,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,808 were accumulated by Grp One Trading Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.