Dine Brands Global (DIN) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Its Position by $16.19 Million; Artal Group Sa Decreased Its Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stake by $67.50 Million

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18 million, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 38.15M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 20/04/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 110,160 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80 million shares to 28.40M shares, valued at $480.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 908,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 0.03% stake. State Street stated it has 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. Comerica Bancshares reported 14,222 shares stake. Invesco Ltd reported 89,151 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0.01% or 12,359 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt, California-based fund reported 161,515 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 3,100 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 2,681 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 10,931 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 30,802 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 16,247 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 15,700 shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $26.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Replimune Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Financial Wealth Ltd reported 24,089 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 1,675 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 67,249 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.33% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 374,249 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 323,173 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Berkshire Hathaway reported 12.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 6.68% or 364,795 shares. First Bankshares And Of Newtown reported 44,881 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Price Michael F accumulated 0.02% or 7,000 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 37,103 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc holds 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 173,138 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Kentucky-based Argi Inv has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 207,343 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

