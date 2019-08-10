Dine Brands Global (DIN) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined; Wealth Architects Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Lifted by $355,320 as Stock Value Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 285,765 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 960,905 shares to 7.26 million shares, valued at $396.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).