Dine Brands Global (DIN) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $685,776; Miracle Mile Advisors Increases Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 36.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 7,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 444,678 shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1073.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 25,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,476 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 2,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 151,846 shares to 893,114 shares, valued at $62.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 249,249 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $75.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

