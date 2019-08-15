Dine Brands Global (DIN) Position Held by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd; United Technologies (UTX) Stake Held by Pershing Square Capital Management Lp

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 1120.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 195,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 212,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41 million, up from 17,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 144,313 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $122.9. About 2.08M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,435 are held by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Company invested in 170,822 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot LP has invested 0.11% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 15,700 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 3,140 shares. 849 are held by Captrust Finance Advsrs. 2,329 are held by Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.03% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Magnetar Financial holds 0.02% or 10,028 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 11,905 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Gru invested in 0.01% or 9,945 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 1,363 shares. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 5,701 shares.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, Chipotle, Cisco, Kraft Heinz, Lam Research, McDonaldâ€™s, Microsoft, NXP, Starbucks, Yum Brands and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aerojet Rocketdyne, Apple, Baidu, Biogen, Chesapeake Energy, Chipotle, McDonaldâ€™s, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Walgreens and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Dine Brands Global (DIN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Behind the Number Driving Dine Brand Global’s Current Success – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s Announces CEO Transition – Business Wire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 206,132 shares to 163,053 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 31,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,249 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 117,100 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hilltop Holding stated it has 6,129 shares. Moon Cap Limited, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,622 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 70,529 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Country Club Na reported 54,573 shares stake. 1,786 are owned by Segment Wealth Mgmt Llc. Burt Wealth Advisors has 1,794 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 0.01% or 5,331 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co owns 6,632 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.37% or 56,294 shares. Cahill Fincl has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,101 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 13,249 shares. Cumberland Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).