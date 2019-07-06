Dine Brands Global (DIN) Market Valuation Rose While Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Its Stake by $16.19 Million; Stadion Money Management Has Decreased Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.38. About 357,762 shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 4,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,678 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 17,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.20M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Harsco Corporation (HSC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Same-store restaurant sales dip in April – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Opko Health Inc. (OPK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Applebee’s Parent Dine Brands Downgraded By Raymond James After 30% Rally – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.97 million for 13.75 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott launches rapid point-of-care diabetes diagnosis test – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hematology And Rheumatology Conference Presentations Take The Spotlight, Eton In-Licenses Epilepsy Drug NDA – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Abbott Laboratories Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.40B for 26.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

