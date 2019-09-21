Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holder Skyline Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Position; As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Share Value Rose, Holder Silverback Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 48,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 191,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.24 million, up from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 330,136 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 108,668 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $549.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 13,500 shares to 169,300 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Bank by 65,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,800 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold DIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 2.28% more from 17.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 575,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 377,428 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Castleark Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). 1,202 were reported by Us Retail Bank De. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York, New York-based fund reported 5,154 shares. Navellier Assocs, a Nevada-based fund reported 9,903 shares. Whittier Trust Company has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Northern Trust reported 226,194 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.03% or 28,904 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 1,062 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Proshare Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). 6,006 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $57,265 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 12,180 shares. North Run Cap LP invested in 5.87% or 836,836 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 58,911 shares. Citadel Llc owns 41,229 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 79,295 shares. Legal And General Grp Public has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Kennedy Capital Inc holds 298,452 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, S Squared Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.99% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.03% or 1.05M shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Tower Capital Llc (Trc) reported 2,715 shares.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.