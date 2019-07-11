Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holder Friess Associates Increased Position by $314,587 as Stock Value Rose; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) as Market Valuation Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $286.15. About 508,737 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,443 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 41,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $96.76. About 186,725 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gartner Inc (IT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CF Industries, Nordstrom and WellCare Health Plans – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Humana Won’t Make An Offer For Centene – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wayfair Inc (W) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 50,000 shares to 226,432 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) by 223,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stonemor Partners LP (NYSE:STON).

