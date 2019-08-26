Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Its Position by $16.19 Million; The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) Holder Westchester Capital Management Lifted Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 137,797 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 150,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 425,700 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 12/04/2018 – Linde, Praxair chose bidders for antitrust sell-off; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VINE TO B3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON DECISION TO SETTLE DISPUTE OVER REFINANCING INVOLVING GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS & HOVNANIAN; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for May. 16; 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN NZ REPORTS SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE; 07/03/2018 – Blackstone and Techstars Announce Partnership to Support Student Entrepreneurs Globally; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for $3.7 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,702 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 2,702 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 100,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Olstein Cap Lp holds 26,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tompkins has 0.02% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated invested in 5,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Lc invested in 0.02% or 10,028 shares. Legal General Plc has 45,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gru owns 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 140,902 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 12,795 shares. Qs Investors reported 67,350 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 53,390 shares. Laurion Ltd Partnership owns 5,701 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares to 16.02 million shares, valued at $722.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Applebeeâ€™s and IHOP Could Make 50% for Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), A Stock That Climbed 15% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Applebeeâ€™s Masters the Art of the Handcrafted Burger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dine Brands -7% after guidance disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests stated it has 24,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital stated it has 75,798 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 550,770 shares. Northern Tru owns 339,448 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Barr E S Com has invested 3.19% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bessemer Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). New Vernon Invest Ltd invested 1.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 3,200 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 20,057 shares. King Wealth reported 17,612 shares. Field And Main Comml Bank holds 0.79% or 23,825 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth invested in 0.09% or 15,628 shares. Martin Currie invested 0.95% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). St Johns Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 195 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.