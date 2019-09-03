Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Upped Its Ps Business Pks Calif (PSB) Stake by $455,988; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Lowered Logmein (LOGM) Stake by $64.00 Million

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 2,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 330,719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.87M, up from 327,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $179.61. About 130,927 shares traded or 16.76% up from the average. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Co invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Us Bancorporation De accumulated 0% or 4,303 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp owns 4,682 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Los Angeles & Equity, California-based fund reported 166,166 shares. Ameritas invested in 15,036 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 53,416 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Verition Fund Management reported 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 10,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc reported 57,165 shares stake. Fort Lp reported 0.02% stake. Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Invesco Ltd holds 92,641 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tyler (TYL) Q2 Earnings Ride on Subscription Revenue Growth – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nutanix’s (NTNX) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LOGM vs. MANT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Universal Display Teams with EMT to Expand Presence in China – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire’s Growing Partner Base to Boost Business Prospects – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares to 629,266 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.54 million for 15.62 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Another recent and important PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Should You Worry About PS Business Parks, Inc.’s (NYSE:PSB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019.