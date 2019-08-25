Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Upped Its Flotek Inds Del (FTK) Stake; Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Shorts Down By 5.63%

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased Flotek Inds Inc Del (FTK) stake by 12.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp acquired 401,534 shares as Flotek Inds Inc Del (FTK)’s stock declined 13.28%. The Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 3.54 million shares with $11.48M value, up from 3.14 million last quarter. Flotek Inds Inc Del now has $115.40 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 284,471 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 0.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 25/04/2018 – Flotek Introduces New Product Line; 21/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES-BOARD DETERMINED THAT IT WILL REDUCE TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD TO SIX FOLLOWING CARLA S. HARDY JOHN S. REILAND DEPARTURES; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Expects to Report Negative EBITDA for the 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Industries Names Matthew Marietta EVP of Finance & Corporate Development; 21/03/2018 FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC – ALSO ON MARCH 15, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT JOHN S. REILAND WILL BE CONCLUDING HIS TENURE ON BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Announces Leadership Changes; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS $0, EST. LOSS/SHR 10C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q REV. $59M TO $62M; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Provides First Quarter And Operational Update And Reporting Schedule; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q EPS 0c

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) had a decrease of 5.63% in short interest. CNCE’s SI was 946,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.63% from 1.00 million shares previously. With 258,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s short sellers to cover CNCE’s short positions. The SI to Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 4.87%. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 128,009 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Mellon owns 106,279 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca has 16,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 31,900 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 1,527 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 401,529 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 30,743 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 86,034 shares. First Manhattan Communication invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Credit Suisse Ag owns 20,255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 1.72 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 3,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Company holds 83,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 148,495 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Virtu Finance Ltd Company reported 11,839 shares stake. Grp One Trading L P reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNCE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) CEO Roger Tung on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $231.10 million. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity. On Monday, June 10 BVF PARTNERS L P/IL sold $4.13 million worth of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) or 386,289 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Concert Pharma has $30 highest and $13 lowest target. $22’s average target is 126.57% above currents $9.71 stock price. Concert Pharma had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold FTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 30.93 million shares or 3.28% less from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) or 1,104 shares. Peconic holds 676,881 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has 14,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 26,791 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 8,832 shares. Rutabaga Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ma reported 1.84 million shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 108,419 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 47,800 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 158,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wilen Investment Mngmt Corp accumulated 1.14% or 468,663 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 2.12M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 817,188 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 45,794 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 22,128 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0% or 951,465 shares.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) stake by 96,950 shares to 1.59 million valued at $80.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 32,744 shares and now owns 685,279 shares. Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) was reduced too.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $961,839 activity. 187,500 shares were bought by Nierenberg David, worth $645,610 on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANGI, CNVA, GDOT, and ROKU among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Flotek Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Westwater Resources and NCS Multistage among Energy/Materials gainers; Sanchez Midstream Partners and Rayonier Advanced Materials among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.