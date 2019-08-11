Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Upped Its First Long Is (FLIC) Holding by $2.76 Million as Share Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Washington Trust Bank Has Lowered Holding

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,604 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, down from 177,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 131,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 864,093 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95M, up from 732,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.87. About 54,166 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 124,393 shares to 4.83 million shares, valued at $175.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 13,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FLIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 32,631 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.01% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) or 41,145 shares. Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 0.31% or 60,310 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) or 2,567 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 14,933 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 6,105 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 171,491 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 5,063 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Company reported 58,161 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 73,705 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 46,766 shares. 302,534 are owned by Wedge Management L LP Nc.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 3,065 shares to 54,592 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Management Com Lc invested 1.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Yhb Invest Advisors has 3.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Asset Mgmt owns 177,627 shares for 3.57% of their portfolio. Nottingham Advisors owns 4,862 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett Incorporated owns 58,882 shares. First United Comml Bank holds 0.65% or 8,941 shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W holds 2.86% or 59,759 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A invested in 3.12% or 145,348 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership accumulated 56,161 shares or 6.61% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 3.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miles Incorporated holds 1.6% or 15,674 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel stated it has 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Creative Planning reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc invested in 196,281 shares. Moreover, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Com has 6.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,245 shares.

