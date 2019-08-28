Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Upped By $8.81 Million Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 7.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp acquired 881,120 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock rose 5.11%. The Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 12.75 million shares with $139.33 million value, up from 11.87 million last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $46.04B valuation. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. It is down 14.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – Economic Times: Pankaj Mitra quits Infosys fund; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11000 highest and $9300 lowest target. $99.67’s average target is 2.05% above currents $97.67 stock price. Nasdaq had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James. See Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $93.0000 95.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $97.0000 112.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $100.0000 103.0000

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $97 New Target: $96 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Nasdaq, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley Assoc holds 4,450 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 76 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Us Bankshares De holds 0.01% or 22,943 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 2,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pggm Investments invested 0.13% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). First Washington Corporation holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 12,450 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.06% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 59,474 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 10,272 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 5,736 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated holds 0.05% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 14,535 shares. 1,800 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Co. Dana Invest Advisors reported 0.09% stake.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $97.67. About 14,711 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 19/04/2018 – lmagin Medical Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement; 13/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 42.41 Points (0.56%); 16/04/2018 – Advantis Corp. Increased Revenue Over Eight Fold in 2017, Expects Revenue to Rise; 03/04/2018 – Albireo Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 20/03/2018 – Dundee Sustainable Technologies Initiates Metallurgical Testing with First Cobalt; 29/03/2018 – MacKenzie Capital Management, LP announces an extension of the tender offer for The Parking REIT, Inc. in connection with The Parking REIT, Inc.’s suspension of its distributions; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT BCML.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 M Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp; 31/05/2018 – IMV Inc. Approved for Listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nasdaq Inc.: A Pricey Search For More Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.09 billion. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 30.29 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services.