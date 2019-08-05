Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trimmed Heico New (HEI.A) Holding as Stock Were Volatile; Grs Advisors Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Upped by $3.42 Million as Stock Price Declined

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. It closed at $35.36 lastly. It is down 7.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 26,531 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 490,048 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.19M, down from 516,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $105.56. About 171,068 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talos Energy Inc by 153,904 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $27.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 134,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 30,403 shares to 48,227 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,541 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).